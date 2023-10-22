Impact Wrestling Announces It Will Be Rebranding To TNA Wrestling

A familiar brand is returning as Impact Wrestling is no more and TNA Wrestling will return at Hard to Kill in January. Following tonight’s Bound for Glory event, a video played announcing that TNA would be returning in January. It seems this is a permanent change, but details are scares at this time.

TNA IS BACK! TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023