Impact Wrestling Announces It Will Be Rebranding To TNA Wrestling

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling Image Credit: TNA

A familiar brand is returning as Impact Wrestling is no more and TNA Wrestling will return at Hard to Kill in January. Following tonight’s Bound for Glory event, a video played announcing that TNA would be returning in January. It seems this is a permanent change, but details are scares at this time.

