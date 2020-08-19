wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Releases First Bound for Glory 2020 Preview
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released a new preview for Bound for Glory 2020. The event was previously announced for Saturday, October 24 on pay-per-view. You can check out that new preview video below.
The event does not have a location yet, but Impact has recently held TV tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. The preview clip features Eric Young, who says, “This world doesn’t belong to them. It belongs to us.”
