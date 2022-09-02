wrestling / News

IMPACT Wrestling Reveals T-Shirt To Support Joe Doering In His Fight With Brain Cancer

September 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Impact Wrestling Joe Doering

IMPACT Wrestling released an announcement for a new shirt to support wrestler Joe Doering. The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling star Joe Doering is stepping away from competition to take care of his health. The 40-year-old battled brain cancer six years ago and he has informed IMPACT Wrestling management that the disease has returned.

100% of the proceeds from this T-Shirt will go directly to Joe Doering.

