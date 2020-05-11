Impact Wrestling Signs Su Yung To New Multi-Year Deal

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling has signed Su Yung to a new multi-year contract. Her deal had previously expired in March, but the two sides kept negotiating until working out a new one.

Yung previously debuted in Impact in 2016 and is a former Knockouts champion. She has feuded with Allie and Jessica Havok in the past. She previously wrestled in WWE’s developmental territory FCW as Sonia. She was trained by Bill Dundee and debuted in 2007.