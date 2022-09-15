Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.

D’Angeli worked initially in ECW and eventually was hired by WWE in 2006. He worked his way up to become Director of Marketing and was involved in WrestleMania AXXESS. He left WWE to work for Cirgue du Soleil, where he worked for 11 years as Vice-President of Marketing, Sales & Public Relations, Resident Shows Division, North America.