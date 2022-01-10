wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling to Hold Live Event At WrestleCon 2022
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is set to bring a live event to this year’s WrestleCon. WrestleCon announced on Monday that the Impact will host a live show on April 1st as part of the convention’s activities.
The event will begin at 9 PM ET and will not be part of the WrestleCon SuperFan ticket. You can see the announcement post below:
Who’s ready for another show announcement? This is also ticketed separately and not part of the SuperFan ticket. Looking forward to partnering with Impact! pic.twitter.com/wahl3QAuBJ
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Wrestler Suffers Injury Scare During Impact Wrestling Tapings, Said To Be Okay (SPOILERS)
- Bron Breakker On Working With Tommaso Ciampa In WWE NXT, How He Approaches Pressure Of Being Rick Steiner’s Son
- Impact News: Note on ROH Invaders’ Contract Statuses, Reaction to Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Announcement
- Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James