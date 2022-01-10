wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling to Hold Live Event At WrestleCon 2022

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling is set to bring a live event to this year’s WrestleCon. WrestleCon announced on Monday that the Impact will host a live show on April 1st as part of the convention’s activities.

The event will begin at 9 PM ET and will not be part of the WrestleCon SuperFan ticket. You can see the announcement post below:

