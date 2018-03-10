Various News: Top 5 Must-See Moments From Crossroads, Togi Makabe Injured, and Highlights From New Japan Cup 2018

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling held its Crossroads special this week. You can check out a new video showcasing the Top 5 Must-See Moments from the Crossroads event in the player below.

You can check out the full 411 report for the Crossroads event RIGHT HERE.

– NJPW has announced that Togi Makabe suffered an injury to his right knee. The injury will be keeping him out of action for the next few NJPW shows. After that, Makabe will decide if he needs more time off to heal or if he will be able to return to the ring.

– NJPW released a highlight video from New Japan Cup 2018: Night One. The headliner for the event was Michael Elgin vs. Tomohiro Ishii, with Elgin coming out on top.