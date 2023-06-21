Impact Wrestling Announces New TV Deal In UK and Ireland

Impact Wrestling has announced that it will air on SKY TV in the United Kingdom and Ireland through DAZN 1 HD. The show will air on Fridays at 23:00 BST on channel 429. Here’s the press release:

IMPACT WRESTLING NOW ON SKY TV IN THE UK AND IRELAND VIA DAZN 1 HD

IMPACT’S Weekly Signature Series, IMPACT!

Airs on Friday Nights

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, June 21, 2023 – IMPACT Wrestling — a property of Anthem Sports Group — and DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, have made available IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT! on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.

IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings).

IMPACT’s current roster puts the spotlight on a diverse blend of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, World Tag Team Champions The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin & Chris Bey, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven, X Division Champion Chris Sabin, and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. Other IMPACT stars include Josh Alexander, Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Mickie James, Gisele Shaw, and Masha Slamovich.

DAZN HD 1 was launched on Sky UK on March 23 this year and features premier boxing and combat sports, women’s football, eSports, extreme sports and compelling sports documentaries.

The televising of IMPACT! on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 on Sky UK, is part of a broader agreement between Anthem Sports Group and DAZN announced in November 2022.

“The UK fans have been among the most dedicated and passionate IMPACT Wrestling fans throughout our history. They have been clamoring for a return of Impact programming to TV, so we are very pleased to be on such an outstanding TV outlet as Sky UK via DAZN 1 HD,” said Scott D’Amore, President of IMPACT Wrestling. “We thank our partner, DAZN, and look forward bringing IMPACT Wrestling live to the UK very soon.”

DAZN 1 HD will also televise other IMPACT Wrestling programming across the UK and Ireland, including monthly specials, original shows and series, and additional content from IMPACT’s 5,000+ hour library. Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe.