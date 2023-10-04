Impact’s Greatest Shows Now Available On FITE

Impact Wrestling has announced that twenty of the company’s greatest shows are now available to watch on FITE+. These include the first-ever NWA TNA PPV, Sting’s debut at NWA-TNA #50 and more. The announcement reads:

IMPACT Wrestling Greatest Shows now on FITE+

It’s time to walk down Memory Lane as 20 of the best IMPACT Wrestling shows will be released as part of your FITE+ subscription: Two events a week will be added, including classic Slammiversary and Bound For Glory specials, rare matches from the Total Nonstop Action (TNA) years, and appearances by such superstars as Sting, Bully Ray, Jeff Jarrett and Samoa Joe.

Nashville, TN (October XX, 2023): FITE by Triller today announced the addition of 20 classic, must-see-again-and-again, events from IMPACT Wrestling’s first 20-years to FITE+, the best value in streaming sports. The madness kicks off Thursday, October 5th with 4 amazing, complete events released, and follows every Thursday through the end of November with two new events a week.

The first week of the celebration on October 5th will feature two “firsts” with the first-ever NWA/TNA PPV, and Sting’s debut in NWA/TNA Weekly Episode 50. In honor of October being Bound of Glory month, and Bound for Glory 2023 coming to FITE PPV on Oct. 21st, FITE+ will also release Bound For Glory 2016 featuring EC3 vs. Bobby Lashley as well as Brandi and Cody Rhodes making their TNA debut. Fans will also get Kurt Angle’s TNA Impact debut from 2006. Coming next week: A tribute to Sting with two amazing events. The selection of Impact’s greatest was curated by Joel Arkin, Social Media Director, FITE.

All this exciting FITE+ action joins exclusive wrestling action from Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, and Insane Championship Wrestling as well as archival shows from New Japan Pro Wrestling. The subscription also includes Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events, other leading boxing, MMA and grappling promotions, and in select regions, AFC Champions League soccer. The subscription gives you unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.

