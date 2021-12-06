Imperium Retain Tag Team Titles at NXT WarGames (Clips, Pics)

Imperium are still the NXT Tag Team Champions following their match at NXT WarGames. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner during tonight’s show, with Barthel pinning O’Reilly to win the match.

After the match, O’Reilly got a chant from the fans and Wagner attempted to attack him, but O’Reilly was ready for it and laid Wagner out.

Imperium are in their second NXT Tag Team Title reign which stands at 39 days, having won them from MSK on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT.

