Imperium Retain Tag Team Titles at NXT WarGames (Clips, Pics)
Imperium are still the NXT Tag Team Champions following their match at NXT WarGames. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner during tonight’s show, with Barthel pinning O’Reilly to win the match.
After the match, O’Reilly got a chant from the fans and Wagner attempted to attack him, but O’Reilly was ready for it and laid Wagner out.
Imperium are in their second NXT Tag Team Title reign which stands at 39 days, having won them from MSK on the Halloween Havoc episode of NXT.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our full ongoing coverage of the show is here.
It's all about the #NXTTagTitles as @KORcombat & @WWEVonWagner take on @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE RIGHT NOW at #NXTWarGames! pic.twitter.com/xwTLIQc7Y1
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 6, 2021
…and he stands right back up. 💪 🇮🇹#NXTWarGames #NXTTagTitles @FabianAichner @WWEVonWagner pic.twitter.com/Bcq23zmXDl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
What a feat of strength from @FabianAichner at #NXTWarGames!!!@WWEVonWagner @KORcombat @Marcel_B_WWE #NXTTagTitles pic.twitter.com/SN4fZoKzkz
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
.@FabianAichner making Italy proud tonight. 👏 👏 👏 #NXTTagTitles #NXTWarGames @KORcombat @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/HpRHzQthCP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 6, 2021
Respect the mat.
Respect the match.
Respect IMPERIUM.
WHAT A MATCH. #AndStill #NXTWarGames #NXTTagTitles @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/3Lm9dFlllF
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
