Imperium Reveal The Origin Of Their Catchphrase

Imperium is known for their “The ring is sacred” mantra, and Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser recently revealed the saying’s origin. The two were guests on last week’s episode of The Bump, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc:

Gunther on the origin of their identity as a group: “I have to say, to his (Kaiser’s) dad, he inspired all of us because that’s where our identity comes from. Obviously Gio, we connected later, so it was a little bit different perhaps. But there was a heavy influence on all of us.”

Kaiser on his father: “100%, down to the ‘The mat is sacred’ and all that kind of stuff. My dad, I remember a very young age, whenever there were some kind of festivity or whatever, he would always raise his glass and say, ‘The mat is sacred.’ A lot of the things that we say, and to a certain extent portray on TV is what we actually think … what I was taught when I was a little boy.”

Kaiser on Giovanni Vinci: “Everything about his mindset, the way he works, the way he approaches things influenced me a lot. We’re literally yin and yang in so many things, we complement each other so well.”