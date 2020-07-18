Independent Wrestler AJ Gray Apologizes After Offensive Twitter Comments Resurface

It was reported earlier this week that AJ Gray called out AEW for a lack of diversity and representation among its male talent. Not long after that, tweets he posted when he was eighteen have resurfaced and feature comments about rape, homophobia and transphobia.

Gray has apologized on Twitter for his past comments, suggesting that he was young when it happened and he’s more mature now.

He wrote: “I was 18…. I never thought my words would have consequences… I was watching Comedy Central and I thought this joke was funny. As a 25 almost 26 year old adult, I know this is genuinely fucked up. I regret saying this, and I apologize…. I’m a matured adult now….And I know as an ADULT that those comments were horrendously wrong. I don’t make the same comments now for that reason. I was a teenager, I lived my life and learned that shit is NOT right!”

Promotions he worked for, including Synergy Pro Wrestling and Paradigm Pro Wrestling, have also weighed in, defending him.

