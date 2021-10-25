Indi Hartwell On Her Wedding With Dexter Lumis In WWE NXT, Her WWE Dream Match

In a recent interview with Fightful, Indi Hartwell discussed wedding with Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT, her dream match in WWE, and much more. Here’s what she had to say:

Indi Hartwell on her wedding with Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT: “To be part of that, to be forever etched in history is a pretty cool feeling. Obviously, the fact that it was a successful wedding, which no one expected, is very very cool. Leading up to it, it felt really real because I had to find a wedding dress and stuff. I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m not even really getting married, but I’m so stressed that it feels like I am.’ A lot of people really enjoy the storyline and got really into it. It was really cool to see.”

On her dream match in WWE: “I’m gonna have to cheat this answer and say a triple threat match with Sasha [Banks] and Bayley. Two for one, so I don’t have to pick just one opponent. I have a ton of dream matches and that question comes up a lot, so I give different answers, but today that is my answer.”