Indiana Pacers Use WWE Wrestlemania X-7 Hype Videos For Player Entrances
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
The Indiana Pacers recently used hype videos for WWE Wrestlemania X-7 for their player introductions last night. They used the Steve Austin vs. The Rock videos with Limp Bizkit’s ‘My Way’.
Pacers Player Intros with a WWE crossover!
Stone Cold Steve Austin
The Rock
Pacers Starting 5 pic.twitter.com/UGQGH7k2aJ
— Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) January 30, 2025
