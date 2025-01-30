wrestling / News

Indiana Pacers Use WWE Wrestlemania X-7 Hype Videos For Player Entrances

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania x-7 Image Credit: WWE

The Indiana Pacers recently used hype videos for WWE Wrestlemania X-7 for their player introductions last night. They used the Steve Austin vs. The Rock videos with Limp Bizkit’s ‘My Way’.

