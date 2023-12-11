Injury Update On Charlotte Flair

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair is on the sidelines following a match last week on WWE SmackDown against Asuka.

PWInsider.com reports Flair has returned home to Florida. It was indicated the top star is not expected back in the ring until she’s fully medically evaluated and has been pulled off the road until there is a confirmation of the injury, which is being set up right now.

The belief is Flair was injured when her knee struck her head while slipping from the top rope in the bout.

We wish her a speedy recovery.