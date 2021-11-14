Inner Circle Triumphs Over ATT at Full Gear, Chris Jericho Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero (Pics, Video)

– It was the Inner Circle’s chance to get some payback against the Men of the Year and American Top Team in their Minneapolis Street Fight at tonight’s AEW Full Gear. The Inner Circle was victorious in the match after Chris Jericho pinned ATT founder and coach Dan Lambert.

At one point, wrestling legend Baron Von Raschke got involved after Ethan Page got in the face of Jake Hager’s wife, who was sitting ringside. The Baron defended Mrs. Hager and delivered the Iron Claw to Page.

Jericho paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away 26 years ago today, and pinned Lambert using Eddie’s signature move, the Frog Splash to give Inner Circle the win.

Clips and highlights from the match are available below. You can also follow along with our live coverage here.