wrestling / News
Inner Circle Triumphs Over ATT at Full Gear, Chris Jericho Pays Tribute to Eddie Guerrero (Pics, Video)
– It was the Inner Circle’s chance to get some payback against the Men of the Year and American Top Team in their Minneapolis Street Fight at tonight’s AEW Full Gear. The Inner Circle was victorious in the match after Chris Jericho pinned ATT founder and coach Dan Lambert.
At one point, wrestling legend Baron Von Raschke got involved after Ethan Page got in the face of Jake Hager’s wife, who was sitting ringside. The Baron defended Mrs. Hager and delivered the Iron Claw to Page.
Jericho paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away 26 years ago today, and pinned Lambert using Eddie’s signature move, the Frog Splash to give Inner Circle the win.
Clips and highlights from the match are available below. You can also follow along with our live coverage here.
.@ScorpioSky, @OfficialEGO, @junior_cigano, @AndreiArlovski & #DanLambert of @AmericanTopTeam are set for a Minneapolis Street Fight! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/ZK0XClSQx7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@AndreiArlovski trading heavy shots with @RealJakeHager #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/2lr8Mp19iO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Stereo submissions by @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful…and @sammyguevara adds a 🏈 for good measure! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/sIWWR95NIY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Stereo submissions by @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful…and @sammyguevara adds a 🏈 for good measure! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/sIWWR95NIY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@junior_cigano very happy with his handy work against @IAmJericho! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/m354Zt3iN4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
OH MY @sammyguevara! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/8cNF1ME7JS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
.@OfficialEGO gets the Iron Claw from legend Baron von Raschke! What else can happen in this Minneapolis Street Fight?! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/CMGlQxTqdm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
A huge victory for the #InnerCircle wins! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/gHvo7kargm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on Vince McMahon Being High on Him at the Time of His WWE Release
- Tony Khan Teases Other Members of NJPW’s Chaos Coming to AEW After Rampage
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Survivor Series