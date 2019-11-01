Intergender Matches Banned In Tijuana

– According to the Wrestling Observer, the commission in Tijuana has banned all men vs. women matches in the city. Head of the commission Alejandro Davila has said promotions are not happy about it.

He noted that those matches have always been banned based on the rules, but the rule hadn’t been enforced and now it will be. Davila said that he doesn’t believe men punching and kicking women should be part of the show, feeling it desensitizes violence against women and even saying it promotes it. He said they are also banning the use of fire and light tubes, for the safety of the fans. All of those things have been regularly used by different promotions in the city