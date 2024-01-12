International Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts IX

Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship match on Saturday’s Battle of the Belts IX. AEW announced on Friday that Cassidy will defend his championship against Preston Vance on the special, which takes place after AEW Collision.

The updated card for the show is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Big Bill & Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Preston Vance