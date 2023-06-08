International Wrestling Syndicate Joins FITE+ SVOD Lineup

– FITE TV announced that International Wrestling Syndicate (IWS) is now part of the FITE+ SVOD platform with both live and archived event, including IWS’ weekly Bloodstream show, which is available as part of the subscription platform. Here’s the full press release:

Canadian Pro Wrestling’s Legendary IWS now on FITE+

Straight out of Montreal, International Wrestling Syndicate, Canada’s longest running pro-wrestling promotion – known for building up the careers of many WWE and AEW stars – is now bringing its hardcore action to FITE+; Both the weekly show Bloodstream and live events, starting with Scarred 4 Life on July 15th, and select past events will be part of your subscription.

New York, NY (June 8, 2023): FITE announced that International Wrestling Syndicate has joined the FITE+ SVOD platform with both live and archived events and its weekly show Bloodstream now available as part of the subscription platform. Founded in 1998, IWS is known for many firsts – including being the first Canadian promotion to broadcast in both French and English. But it’s truly famous for its own hardcore style of wrestling – something you can still see in former IWS stars like Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of WWE and Angelo Parker & Matt Menard of AEW’s 3point0.

IWS’s importance is also seen in the incredible collaborations they’ve done with promotions like NJPW, Game Changer Wrestling, AEW and more.

“We love our Canadian viewers and now we’re so happy to bring the country’s homegrown talent powerhouse to a bigger audience on FITE+,” said Michael Weber, Co-Founder and COO of FITE. “These guys have put in the work for decades building a promotion with high production values that just never lets up.”

IWS is now available now as part of your FITE+ subscription, Join in time for Scarred 4 Life

“People tell us all the time that the atmosphere at a live IWS event is like a giant party, it’s electric!” said Manny Eleftheriou, Founder of IWS. “We can’t wait to bring that atmosphere to the entire world!”

FITE+, the Best Value in Combat Sports, is only $7.99 monthly and $69.99 yearly. New customers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers get a special selection of premium events from pro wrestling promotions including Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, NJPW U.S. past events and more; as well as the ultra red-hot Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship events and other leading boxing, MMA and grappling promotions such as: Triller Fight Club, Fight2Win, SlapFight Championship, and Shamrock FC. The subscription also offers unlimited on-demand access to the entire FITE+ library with over 4000 hours from more than 100 organizations from around the world.