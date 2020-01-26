wrestling / News
Io Shirai Reportedly Out For Two Months After Knee Injury
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
It was believed that Io Shirai may have injured her knee on this week’s episode of NXT, when she tweaked it during her match with Toni Storm. Shirai fueled speculaton last night when she posted a photo of a knee brace to Twitter. She had previously been listed as ‘day to day’ in the NXT Injury Report.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Shirai’s injury is legitimate and that she will be out of action for two months. At this time, however, it’s unknown how bad the injury is or what type of injury it is.
