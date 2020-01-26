wrestling / News
WWE News: New NXT Cruiserweight Title Presented To Angel Garza, Io Shirai Posts Photo Of Knee Brace
– Ahead of tonight’s Worlds Collide event, NXT Crusierweight champion Angel Garza was presented with a brand new title belt. He will defend that belt tonight against Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– It was previously mentioned in the NXT Injury report that Io Shirai tweaked her knee during a match with Toni Storm on this past week’s NXT. It seems that injury could be legitimate, as Shirai posted a photo of a knee brace on Twitter.
Ahead of #WorldsCollide, @TripleH and #NXT GM William Regal present @AngelGarzaWwe with the newly redesigned #NXTCruiserweightChampionship! pic.twitter.com/ukY3ZLLN3U
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
