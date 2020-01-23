wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report: Updates on Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Joaquin Wilde
– The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with updates to Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, and Joaquin Wilde after this week’s NXT. You can see the video below with Matt Camp providing updates (a mix of storyline and kayfabe) on the stars.
* Io Shirai is listed as Day to Day after she tweaked her knee during her match with Toni Storm and the fight that took place after with with Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Camp said that Shirai was sent for a precautionary MRI and will be evaluated further.
* Shotzi Blackheart is also Day to Day after Deonna Purrazzo attacked her backstage after the show. Blackheart is being evaluated due to shoulder and back pain.
* Joaquin Wilde received X-rays in order to make sure he didn’t have broken ribs after he was feeling rib and lower neck pain after his match with Finn Balor.
