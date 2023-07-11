IPW Aftermath Full Results 07.08.2023: Ren Jones vs. Jumal King IPW Championship Headliner, More

The IPW Aftermath show was hosted on July 8 by Independence Pro Wrestling in Stevensville, MI. You can find the full results from Fightful below.

* Ladon Sanders defeated James Alexander

* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho defeated Khaos

* IPW Tag Team Championships Bout: Real Hype (Jimmy Shawlin and Mondo Real) defeated Anderson Knight & Jheras Grey

* Terry VanAvery defeated Max Morrison

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman defeated Bendrick Bison

* Derek Wolfe defeated Chad Alpha

* IPW Championship Match: Jumal Kyng defeated Ren Jones