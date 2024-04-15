wrestling / News
IPW Blackout Results 4.14.24: New Champions Crowned, More
Independence Pro Wrestling held its Blackout show on Sunday night, with a couple new champions crowned and more. You can see the results below from the Kalamazoo, Michigan show, courtesy of Fightful:
* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bendrick Bison & Nathan Sharpe def. Da Yoopers
– Brutus Dylan def. CJ Cole
– Chad Alpha def. Jack Serious
* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Max Morrison & Mondo Real def. Brutus Dylan & Gunner Wix
* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals: Max Morrison & Mondo Real def. Bendrick Bison & Nathan Sharpe
– Lil Missy def. Thunderkitty
* Interim IPW Michiana Championship 30 Minute Iron Man Match: Jimmy Shalwin def. Anderson Knight and Big Jorge
* Barbed Wire Ropes Match: Jeff King def. Josh Raymond