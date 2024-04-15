IPW Blackout Results 4.14.24: New Champions Crowned, More

Independence Pro Wrestling held its Blackout show on Sunday night, with a couple new champions crowned and more. You can see the results below from the Kalamazoo, Michigan show, courtesy of Fightful:

* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Bendrick Bison & Nathan Sharpe def. Da Yoopers

– Brutus Dylan def. CJ Cole

– Chad Alpha def. Jack Serious

* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Max Morrison & Mondo Real def. Brutus Dylan & Gunner Wix

* IPW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals: Max Morrison & Mondo Real def. Bendrick Bison & Nathan Sharpe

– Lil Missy def. Thunderkitty

* Interim IPW Michiana Championship 30 Minute Iron Man Match: Jimmy Shalwin def. Anderson Knight and Big Jorge

* Barbed Wire Ropes Match: Jeff King def. Josh Raymond