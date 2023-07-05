wrestling / News
IPW War on the Shore Results 7.1.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More
July 5, 2023
IPW held its War on the Shore show over the weekend, with a new Women’s Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Muskegon, Michigan show below, per Fightful:
* IPW Michiana Championship Match: Bendrick Bison def. Schwartzy
* Hardcore Match:Big Jorge def. Jeff King
* Chad Alpha def. Keith Creme
* Michiana Championship #1 Contenders Independence Day Rumble: The Dark Gentleman won
* IPW Tag Team Championship Match: Real Hype def. The Gold Team, Love Shack, and The Forgotten
* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho def. Randi West
* IPW Championship Match: Jumal Kyng def. Terry VanAvery
