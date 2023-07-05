IPW War on the Shore Results 7.1.23: New Women’s Champion Crowned, More

IPW held its War on the Shore show over the weekend, with a new Women’s Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the Muskegon, Michigan show below, per Fightful:

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: Bendrick Bison def. Schwartzy

* Hardcore Match:Big Jorge def. Jeff King

* Chad Alpha def. Keith Creme

* Michiana Championship #1 Contenders Independence Day Rumble: The Dark Gentleman won

* IPW Tag Team Championship Match: Real Hype def. The Gold Team, Love Shack, and The Forgotten

* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho def. Randi West

* IPW Championship Match: Jumal Kyng def. Terry VanAvery