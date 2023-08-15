wrestling / News
IPW Warzone Full Results 08.12.2023: The Dark Gentleman vs. CJ Cole Headliner Title Bout, More
August 15, 2023 | Posted by
The IPW Warzone show was held by Independence Pro Wrestling on August 12 in Kalamazoo, MI. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.
* Josh Raymond defeated LaDon Sanders
* KC Tempest defeated Hexus
* Terry Van Avery defeated Big Jorge
* IPW Tag Team Championships Match: Jimmy Shalwin & Mondo Real defeated Zach Hendrix & Doc Simmons
* Chris Moore defeated Chad Alpha and Thomas Bailey
* Max Morrison defeated Jeramaya Nazareth
* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho defeated Davison Sarai
* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman defeated CJ Cole
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Christopher Daniels, Ryan Nemeth Being Sent Home From AEW Collision
- WWE Responds to MLW Lawsuit, Acknowledges Stephanie McMahon Met With Tubi Exec
- Rob Van Dam Suggests He Had Permission From WWE For AEW Dynamite Appearance
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win