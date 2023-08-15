wrestling / News

IPW Warzone Full Results 08.12.2023: The Dark Gentleman vs. CJ Cole Headliner Title Bout, More

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Independence Pro Wrestling

The IPW Warzone show was held by Independence Pro Wrestling on August 12 in Kalamazoo, MI. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.

* Josh Raymond defeated LaDon Sanders

* KC Tempest defeated Hexus

* Terry Van Avery defeated Big Jorge

* IPW Tag Team Championships Match: Jimmy Shalwin & Mondo Real defeated Zach Hendrix & Doc Simmons

* Chris Moore defeated Chad Alpha and Thomas Bailey

* Max Morrison defeated Jeramaya Nazareth

* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho defeated Davison Sarai

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman defeated CJ Cole

