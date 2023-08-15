IPW Warzone Full Results 08.12.2023: The Dark Gentleman vs. CJ Cole Headliner Title Bout, More

The IPW Warzone show was held by Independence Pro Wrestling on August 12 in Kalamazoo, MI. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.

* Josh Raymond defeated LaDon Sanders

* KC Tempest defeated Hexus

* Terry Van Avery defeated Big Jorge

* IPW Tag Team Championships Match: Jimmy Shalwin & Mondo Real defeated Zach Hendrix & Doc Simmons

* Chris Moore defeated Chad Alpha and Thomas Bailey

* Max Morrison defeated Jeramaya Nazareth

* IPW Women’s Championship Match: Stella Buho defeated Davison Sarai

* IPW Michiana Championship Match: The Dark Gentleman defeated CJ Cole