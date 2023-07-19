The Iron Sheik’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik. As reported, Sheik passed away on June 7th at the age of 81.

According to TMZ, the WWE legend died of a cardiac arrest according to his death certificate, with the cause of death ruled as natural.

Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was also suffering from congestive heart failure and hypertension before he passed.