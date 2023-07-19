wrestling / News
The Iron Sheik’s Cause of Death Revealed
July 19, 2023 | Posted by
The cause of death has been revealed for WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik. As reported, Sheik passed away on June 7th at the age of 81.
According to TMZ, the WWE legend died of a cardiac arrest according to his death certificate, with the cause of death ruled as natural.
Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was also suffering from congestive heart failure and hypertension before he passed.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Drew McIntyre’s Movie Is Still Filming During SAG-AFTRA Strike
- WrestleCon Removes Rick Steiner From Detroit Show, Announces Code of Conduct & Anti-Harassment Policy
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Kevin Nash’s Opinions on LA Knight
- Vince Russo Debunks Theories About His Booking, Reveals His Worst Booking Idea Ever