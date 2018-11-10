Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Rematch Set for Wrestle Kingdom 13

– Zack Sabre Jr. is invoking his rematch clause. The Last Revolution Pro event (via Wrestlezone.com). announced that Tomohiro Ishii will defend the Revolution Pro Wrestling title against Sabre at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 early next year. Ishii previously won the belt from Sabre last April, and he also defended it against Minoru Suzuki at Power Struggle 2018 this month.

Wrestle Kingdom 13 is set for January 4, 2019 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be streamed live on NJPW World. The card will also feature Kenny Omega defending his IWGP heavyweight title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.