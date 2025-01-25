wrestling / News

IShowSpeed Will Stream Live From WWE Royal Rumble Next Week

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
IShowSpeed WrestleMania 40 Image Credit: WWE

IShowSpeed has announced that he will have a livestream from this year’s WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. Speed previously appeared at Wrestlemania to interfere in Logan Paul’s match. He got an RKO from Randy Orton as a result.

He posted a video showing Triple H calling him to invite him to the event and giving permission to stream.

