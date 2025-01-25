wrestling / News
IShowSpeed Will Stream Live From WWE Royal Rumble Next Week
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
IShowSpeed has announced that he will have a livestream from this year’s WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. Speed previously appeared at Wrestlemania to interfere in Logan Paul’s match. He got an RKO from Randy Orton as a result.
He posted a video showing Triple H calling him to invite him to the event and giving permission to stream.
🚨| BREAKING: Speed just got a CALL from WWE star Triple H inviting him to the Royal Rumble this Saturday and giving PERMISSION to stream it 🤯🤯🤯
Speed recibió una llamada de la estrella de WWE, Triple H, invitándolo al Royal Rumble este sábado y dándole PERMISO para… pic.twitter.com/SX5hJaoVPW
— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 25, 2025
