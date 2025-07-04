Issei Onitsuka Suspended Indefinitely By GLEAT Amid Investigation Of Contract Violation

GLEAT has suspended Issei Onitsuka indefinitely as it investigates allegations of a contract violation. GLEAT announced announced on Friday that they are investigating Onitsuka over the claims, which were not specified, and that the star is indefinitely suspended until the investigation is complete.

Onitsuka was set to compete at the company’s show on July 13th but has been pulled, and the card will be changed as a result.

The full announcement is below (translation via Google):