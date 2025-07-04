wrestling / News
Issei Onitsuka Suspended Indefinitely By GLEAT Amid Investigation Of Contract Violation
GLEAT has suspended Issei Onitsuka indefinitely as it investigates allegations of a contract violation. GLEAT announced announced on Friday that they are investigating Onitsuka over the claims, which were not specified, and that the star is indefinitely suspended until the investigation is complete.
Onitsuka was set to compete at the company’s show on July 13th but has been pulled, and the card will be changed as a result.
The full announcement is below (translation via Google):
Announcement regarding Issei Onizuka
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continued support of GLEAT.
Regarding player Issei Onizuka, suspicions of contract violations have emerged, and we are currently investigating the facts. Therefore, until the investigation is completed, the player will be suspended indefinitely.
We deeply apologize to our fans for causing concern.
We kindly ask for your understanding.
As a result, the previously announced match card for the Osaka Umeda Sky Building Stella Hall event on Sunday, July 13th will be changed. We will announce the revised match card as soon as it is decided.
The GLEAT official fan club G group will continue, but the activities of the chairman will be suspended.
Additionally, we will announce the G-INFINITY and G-RUSH titles that the player currently holds as soon as they are decided.
At this time, there is no further information that our company, players, or related parties can provide. We ask that you refrain from prying into the matter based on incorrect information or speculation.
We kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation.
We appreciate your continued support of GLEAT.