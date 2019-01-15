UPDATE: Joey Ryan Backs Ivelisse in Dispute With Lucha Underground

UPDATE: Joey Ryan is supporting Ivelisse in her dispute over Lucha Underground refusing to release her. In a message posted to Twitter, Ryan said, “I back Ivelisse 100% on this.” He added that talent was told before season four that anyone wanting a release would be granted one, and those who “showed faith in the product” are “being punished for it.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Lucha Underground’s creative team are not involved in the decision and feel “terrible” about the fact that Dorian Roldan is not granting releases. One source told the site that talent would be allowed to leave if it was up to creative.

I back Ivelisse 100% on this. Prior to S4, we were told anybody who requested a release would be granted one. Some did and left after the tapings. Others showed faith in the product and now seems are being punished for it. With no S5 in sight, it’s petty to keep anyone locked up. https://t.co/sBluiCWamY — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 15, 2019

ORIGINAL: Ivelisse released a statement on her social media accounts today, claiming that Lucha Underground is refusing to release her from her contract. According to Ivelisse, she requested her release, but Lucha Underground is refusing to grant it. You can read her full statement below:

“I’ve done everything in my power to avoid having to do this but… at this point I literally have no other choice. For a bit over 1 1/2 [years] now, I’ve been battling LU to grant me my release. They convinced me to do S4 under the promise that I’d be released after the season concluded and was still unhappy. They currently are still refusing to do so despite having been told numerous times that they would. This has caused me an unbearable amount of grief for so long now, I really have no words to describe and don’t know what else to do. Being legally held hostage while Pro Wrestling is booming is a matter not to be taken lightly, especially coming from someone who has dedicated their life to their work, it’s everything to me. I am at my wits end, so at this point, regardless what happens from here on out, at the very least my story is told.”

Ivelisse has been a part of Lucha Underground since the first season.