Ivy Nile Says The Creed Brothers Are Like Real Family to Her

– During a recent interview with Ella Jay for SEScoops.com, Ivy Nile discussed her relationship with The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ivy Nile on The Creed Brothers: “I cannot say enough about these guys. They are my brothers. They are real brothers, I wish I was their real sister. They are just incredible, incredible guys. We all push each other in so many different ways. Julius, he is probably, I’m going to say this in full confidence, hands down the most athletic and strongest person in WWE. He does the most outrageous, most out of the box stuff that you just wouldn’t think possible, and he does it.”

On how Julius Creed just doesn’t feel pain: “He is one of those guys that doesn’t feel pain. He’ll come in the back a mess and he’s like, ‘I’m fine.’ ‘You’re not fine!’ He’s so passionate about this business and what he wants to do. Brutus right there along with him. Their bond as brothers is really powerful. If I’m ringside and they have a match, you can feel them pushing each other to do their best and they both have this mentality of keep your head down and work hard. I think we all have that and that’s why we work so well together,” she said.

Ivy Nile is set to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match later this weekend. WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.