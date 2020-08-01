IWA Mid-South King of the Deathmatches Quick Results 7.31.20: Opening Round Matchups

– IWA Mid-South King of the Deathmatches was held last night at the WFW Arena in Connersville, Indiana. The event was streamed live on FITE TV. Here are some quick results from the IWA Mid-South Wrestling event, courtesy of Fightful.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Barbed Wire Madness Stairway To Hell Match: Rickey Shane Page beat JC Rotten.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Barefoot Bad Landing Death Match: Dale Patricks got the win over Josh Crane.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Desert Storm Taipei Death Match: Jeff King beat Eddy Only.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Fans Bring The Weapons Match: SHLAK was victorious over Casanova Valentine.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Death From Above Match: Aeroboy won out over Tristen Ramsey.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round World Series Of Electrified Lighttubes Match: Orin Veidt defeated Jimmy Lloyd.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round Glass Galore Texas Death Match: Eric Ryan beat BC Killer.

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 First Round No Rope Barbed Wire Caribbean Spider Web Double Hell Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch got the victory over Shane Mercer.