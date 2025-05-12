IWRG Funcion Espectacular (5.11.25) Results: Shotas vs. Puerquiza

Grupo Internacional Revolución (IWRG) presented their “Funcion Espectacular” event on Sunday, May 11, 2025, emanating from the historic Arena Naucalpan in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

*Aguila Oriental & Felino Boy def. Fauno & Fly.

*Golden Power & Gravity def. Aguila Roja & Principe Centauro.

*Aster Boy & Los Terribles Cerebros (Cerebro Negro Jr. & Cerebro Negro) (w/ Neurona) def. Big Strippers (Big Mike, Big Ovette Jr. & Big Chicoche).

*Hell Boy, Pig Decapitador & Hijo de Dos Caras def. Hijo de Canis Lupus, Silver King Jr. & Vangelys.

*Los Villanos (Rokambole Jr. & Villano V Jr.) def. Mexa Boys (Noisy Boy & Spider Fly).

*IWRG Intercontinental Trios Championship Match: Shotas (Diva Salvaje, Jessy Ventura & Mamba) (c) def. Puerquiza Extrema (Pig Destroyer, Pig Pool & Pig Destroyer).