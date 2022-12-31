IWTV Class of ’22 Results: Matt Tremont Wins World Title

IndependentWrestlingTV held its event ‘IWTV Class of 22’ last night at the White Eagle in Worcester, MA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. MSP (Aiden Aggro and DangerKid)

* T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Culture Inc (Eli Knight and Malik Bosede) def. C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas)

* T4 Summit Quarter Finals: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King) def. To Infinity And Beyond (Colin Delaney and Cheech)

* H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship and ICW American Deathmatch World Championship: Brandon Kirk (c) def. Bobby Orlando

* No Disqualification: Alec Price def. John Wayne Murdoch

* T4 Summit Semi-Finals: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. Brick City Boyz (Victor Chase and J Cruz)

* T4 Summit Semi-Finals: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King) def. Culture Inc (Eli Knight and Malik Bosede)

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship – Independent Invitational Gauntlet Match: Matt Tremont def. Adam Priest, Hoodfoot, AC Mack, WARHORSE, Trish Adora, Alex Shelley and Tracy Williams to win the vacant title