IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.25.22: AC Mack Retains Title

– IWTV aired episode 4.12 of its Uncharted Territory series last night. The event was held at the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.

* Jaden Newman beat Derek Neal.

* Adam Priest beat Rico Gonzalez, Ashton Starr & Rob Killjoy.

* Kevin Ku beat Carlie Bravo.

* No Disqualification: Anthony Henry beat Tank (w/ The Rev).

* Joe Black beat White Mike.

* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman beat Elijah Proctor.

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Bills Gettin’ Paid (Billie Starkz & Billy Tipton), Erron Wade & Krule beat The Last Laugh (Nick Iggy, Kenzie Paige, Dillon McQueen & Hunter Drake).

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship (Fans Bring The Weapons): AC Mack (c) beat Atticus Cogar.