wrestling / News
IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.25.22: AC Mack Retains Title
July 26, 2022 | Posted by
– IWTV aired episode 4.12 of its Uncharted Territory series last night. The event was held at the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.
* Jaden Newman beat Derek Neal.
* Adam Priest beat Rico Gonzalez, Ashton Starr & Rob Killjoy.
* Kevin Ku beat Carlie Bravo.
* No Disqualification: Anthony Henry beat Tank (w/ The Rev).
* Joe Black beat White Mike.
* Discovery Gauntlet: Noah Hossman beat Elijah Proctor.
* Elimination Tag Team Match: Bills Gettin’ Paid (Billie Starkz & Billy Tipton), Erron Wade & Krule beat The Last Laugh (Nick Iggy, Kenzie Paige, Dillon McQueen & Hunter Drake).
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship (Fans Bring The Weapons): AC Mack (c) beat Atticus Cogar.
More Trending Stories
- SEC, Federal Prosecutors Reportedly Investigating Vince McMahon Hush Payment Allegations
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation
- Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion