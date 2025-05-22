Iyo Sky Welcomes Back Kairi Sane To WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Kairi Sane made her in-ring return to WWE Raw last Monday. She competed in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark that was won by Ripley. WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky later welcomed back her former Damage CTRL stablemate to Raw via social media.

She wrote in the caption yesterday, “Welcome back!!! @KAIRI_official 🙌🏻🙌🏻✨✨” She also shared some photos of the two: