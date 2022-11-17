– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted podcast, former WWE referee Jack Doan discussed Shawn Michaels being difficult to work with in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Jack Doan on Shawn Michaels: “The most difficult, I would say, Shawn Michaels. In two forms, one when he was going through his days, which he is very open about. You know, he was a j*rk and going through the times with his addiction and all that. He was very tough to work with in the ring.”

Doan on how Michaels would scream at you during the match: “But the other part about it, he was such a professional that he wanted perfection. So, you know, he would scream at you in a match if he didn’t feel you were in the right place or where you needed to be or same thing, if he relayed something and it didn’t get relayed. So he wanted hundred percent the best match possible and which is part of the ref being there too, so I understood that part of it. So whenever I had his match, I was nervous going into it.”