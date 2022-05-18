Jack Evans Praises Sean Waltman, Discusses What He Learned From Him

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former AEW star Jack Evans discussed WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, and how Waltman would be a great wrestling trainer and his time he living with Waltman after signing with AAA. Below are some highlights (via per Wrestling Inc.):

Jack Evans on his personal experience with Sean Waltman: “We lived together for a year, year and a half maybe. It’s just a weird thing. I find on the internet with a lot of fans, he has a different reputation compared to the person he is. 100% one of the most caring, most real individuals I’ve ever seen. I used to joke around that he’s the male Mother Theresa, because literally if he saw a homeless guy, he’d give them money, take them and buy them sandwiches. He’s also a guy that stupid s–t just happens to him. There’s one time he was drinking, and he went to an alley and was pissing, and the police rushed in and he got extorted and all this stuff. It was like, ‘What? I’ve never seen that happen.’ So he’s a guy that’s like the nicest guy in the world, but I swear to god, there’s a gray rain cloud that follows him around.”

On his time living with Sean Waltman after signing with AAA: “It was right after AAA. He got signed to AAA, and then AAA paid for a house for me, this guy Moody Jack, Konnan, and X-Pac. And then that just became almost like a wrestler flophouse. But it was fun times, definitely fun times.”

Jack Evans on what he learned from X-Pac: “I should’ve picked it more. X-Pac needs to be a trainer. He knows so much. One thing I remember taking away from him, I didn’t learn it but I remember witnessing being able to do it. He would be able to go to a show, and I don’t know-how, almost divination or something, he would be able to read what kind of crowd it was. So when you were wrestling with X-Pac, it was the best because he’d be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is a crowd where you’ll want to do your dives.’ And it would work. And then he’d say, ‘Oh no, they just want comedy.’ He’d do these comedy spots and they’d work. I didn’t learn it, I just wasn’t on the ball, but you have to realize there are different kinds of shows.

“I’d go to a show and I’d just be doing 630s and Sasuke Specials, and it’d be nothing. And X-Pac would have one where he gets a guy in a full nelson, and the guy gets to the feet in the ropes, and when the ref counts to four, X-Pac would comically let him go and the guy would fall on his back. Huge, roaring laughter. So X-Pac, he knew how to read and control a crowd way more than he gets credit for, whereas I’d always go out and go, ‘Oh, I’m going to be the car crash scene. I’m bringing the action.’ X-Pac would know. Do you know who else had it? Perro Aguayo. He was so good at it. He’d just be able to read a crowd. He’d know what kind of people you were wrestling in front of and what they wanted to see, to an extent I don’t think I’ve seen from everyone else. So I always loved feuding with X-Pac because no matter where you were, he’d know how to get you over.”