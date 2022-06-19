Jack Evans Pulled From Ultimate X Match at Impact Slammiversary, Replacement Announced

– Impact Wrestling has announced that wrestler Jack Evans has been pulled from the scheduled Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship at tonight’s Slammiversary 2022 event. Evans was concerned out of caution following an injury he suffered this weekend.

Additionally, Andrew Everett has now been announced as Jack Evans’ replacement for the title matchup. The match will now feature Ace Austin defending his title against Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayn, and Andrew Everett.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 is still scheduled for later tonight at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.