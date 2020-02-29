wrestling / News
WWE News: Jack Gallagher Returns on 205 Live, Sports New Look and Tattoos, R-Truth’s Wildest 24/7 Title Hijinks
– As noted, Jack Gallagher returned to 205 Live last night and attacked Lio Rush. Gallagher appeared sporting a new look and also had some new tattoos, which you can see below.
Gallagher later commented on his return, writing, “Sorry, kids, Dad’s home.” Gallagher will be taking part in the upcoming 10-man Team NXT vs. Team 205 Live match set set to happen in two weeks. Gallagher will be part of Captain Tony Nese’s team.
New ink, new attitude.@GentlemanJackG is BACK on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/TeocP4CAbn
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) February 29, 2020
Sorry, kids, Dad's home. https://t.co/RYAkVwq8rH
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) February 29, 2020
– WWE released a new WWE 24 extra showcasing R-Truth’s 24/7 title hijinks. You can check out that video below.
