WWE News: Jack Swagger Has Fireworks Mishap on 4th of July, Jerry Lawler Announces New Podcast

– Jack Swagger’s fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July went haywire, as seen in a video from his wife. Catalina Hager posted video of the WWE alum and Bellator fighter setting off a firework, which fell over and shot directly toward her.

No one was injured during the mishap, which you can see below:

Soooo @RealJackSwagger aka Jake Fireworks 🧨 put on a lil show last night… well it didn’t go as planned and tipped over and started shooting towards us! Sound on! pic.twitter.com/f0DxUdlYPE — catalina hager (@CatalinaSwagger) July 5, 2019

– Jerry Lawler is starting a new podcast to premiere next week. Lawler noted that the new show is titled “The Jerry Show” and will be co-hosted by Sean Reedy. Lawler’s previous podcast partner is currently in trouble for scamming fans out of thousands of dollars, claiming to represent Lawler and selling commissioned art pieces by the King.