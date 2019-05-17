Jack Swagger Hasn’t Heard Anything About Lucha Underground’s Status

– While Jack Swagger was a big part of Lucha Underground’s most recent season, he’s just as in the dark as everyone else about its status. Swagger spoke with Pro Wrestling 24/7 about the show, with some highlights below:

On the status of Lucha Underground: “Well, the sad part is, I’m not being told anything. It really sucks. We filmed season four in 2018, and at the end of that season all the execs at El Rey and Mark Burnett Productions were very happy with the season and they wanted to go into season five almost immediately. That wasn’t the case and now, it’s been crickets, you know. It sucks because that was such a great show, fans could watch it and easily suspend disbelief, get into the crazy powers of the superstars of the characters and just enjoy pro wrestling. That arena was something else. I think more shows should look into having an arena like that because it was like a playset that you grew up with as a kid. You can jump off things, throw that, it was really cool to wrestle in.”

On being part of the company: “Yeah, and I was immediately attracted to it and very glad to be a part of it. And to go to the top and win their championship…definitely a notch on my belt and was really something I was proud of. I was really hoping to do more and compete with people like Impact or WWE.”