Jack Swagger On Whether Vince McMahon Called Him After Debut MMA Win, Says He’s Feeling Good

– Jack Swagger spoke with Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast for a new interview about his debut Bellator win and more. Highlights are below:

On how he’s feeling after his pro debut: “I’m very excited for what the future holds. Being 1-0 after leaving a dream job at a big company [WWE], I feel pretty good. I feel vindicated and feel that I made the right decision…I’m thankful I have a great team around me and in about a week or so, we’re gonna get back in there for the two-a-days and the fight camp. It’s a really exciting time right now.”

On if Vince McMahon congratulated him after his Bellator win: “Yea he sent me a $10,000 check congratulating me. I tore it up and said ‘This is chump change, Vince.’ I sent him a video tearing up the check…I’m just kidding [laughs]. No we haven’t had a chance to speak, but telepathically I feel his well wishes.”

On if he’s spoken to CM Punk since Punk responded to his comments that Punk ‘didn’t want to get punched in the face’ in the UFC: “No, I don’t think it’s one of those things where it needed to be cleared because in that message he wished me well. So it wasn’t that much of an issue. It is what it is. He had a great response as he always does. So, it’s not one of those things that needed to be cleared up.”

On his training for his fight against T.J. Jones at Bellator 221: “This is my second full week practicing. I think we’re gonna do six days this week and add running to it. It’s a very addictive feeling getting your hand raised in there. Everyone says that beforehand, but until you get in there, you just don’t know.”

On his reaction to his first win: “I lost my cookies. It was awesome. It was a great rush so I’m eager to get back to work because of that feeling. T.J. is a big, tall guy. He’s a boxer so he’s gonna have hands so I’m gonna have to adjust accordingly. Get him up against the fence and get him down on the mat.”

On his future in Bellator: “I think I can commit to a little bit more than that [his current two-fight contract]. I’m confident in what we’ve built and I’m confident I can have success as we move up the ranks. A loss here or something else and all that hard work is down the drain. Right now, I just wanna stay focused and stay to the routine that worked the first fight.”