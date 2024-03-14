Jackie Crockett Has Passed Away

PWInsider reports that Charles Jackson ‘Jackie’ Crockett passed away last night at 7:22 PM, after spending a month in the hospital. He was the lead cameraman for Jim Crockett Promotions, then worked for WCW until the last Nitro. He had a good relationship with many talents that he worked with.

David Crockett said: “It has been a long journey for Jackie and he went out his way. Tonight Jackie’s breathing was very labored and when we thought he was gone, he would come back like a wrestling false finish.”

He will be buried in Bristol, Virginia, next to his brother Jim Crockett Jr and their parents. Funeral details have yet to be announced.

411 would like to give our condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and fans.