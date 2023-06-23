Jacob Fatu Wins National Openweight Championship On MLW Fusion

We have a new National Openweight Champion following this week’s MLW Fusion. Jacob Fatu defeated John Hennigan to capture the title on Thursday’s show. Fatu pinned Hennigan after a superkick, a pop-up Samoan drop, and a double jump moonsault to get the win. The match was taped at MLW War Chamber on April 6th.

Fatu is in his first reign as National Openweight Champion and ends Hennigan’s run at 89 days. Hennigan won the title from Davey Richards at MLW Blood and Thunder in January.