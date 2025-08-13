Jacob Fatu Praises IShowSpeed For Royal Rumble Bump, Says Travis Scott Needs To Get Speared

Jacob Fatu gives IShowSpeed credit for how he took Bron Breaker’s Royal Rumble spear and would like to see Travis Scott get one too. Fatu appeared on the Club 520 Podcast and compared the two celebrities, noting that Scott deserves a spear for how he stiffed Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

“Shout out to Speed,” Fatu said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Bro did a back flip and went like this [celebrating] and got his ass tore down, for real.”

He continued, “Travis Scott, man, his ass should get speared too. I’m gonna spear your ass. It wasn’t even a punch [to Cody Rhodes], he hit him with a [straight palm], you know what I mean? Nah, but Bron Breaker murdered [Speed] though. [Breakker] different. They asked him at ComicCon, my cousin Jey Uso, they said, ‘Hey, who spears harder?’ I mean, he took out Jey this past Monday, took him and Roman out.”

Scott has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania, when he showed up during Cody Rhodes’ match with John Cena.