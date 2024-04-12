wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Has Reportedly Signed With WWE
April 12, 2024
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE after not renewing his previous MLW deal. Fatu was backstage for Wrestlemania weekend events. It had been expected that he would join the company for months.
