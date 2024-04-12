wrestling / News

Jacob Fatu Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

April 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jacob Fatu MLW Fusion Image Credit: MLW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE after not renewing his previous MLW deal. Fatu was backstage for Wrestlemania weekend events. It had been expected that he would join the company for months.

