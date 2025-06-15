Jacqueline Moore Says She’s ‘Full of History’ After Being First Black Woman Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

During a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner (via Fightful), Jacqueline Moore commented on being the first black woman to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She was inducted back in 2016. In addition to that, she’s also the first black WWE Women’s champion and the first woman to hold the Cruiserweight title.

She said: “I know who called me (about my WWE Hall of Fame induction). I can’t remember his name because he’s no longer with the company anymore. No (not John Laurinaitis). It wasn’t him. I can’t think of the guy’s name. But I did get the big call, that, ‘Hey, they wanna put you in the Hall of Fame.’ I’m like, ‘What!?’ I was so happy. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But yeah, I got the big call, they gonna put me in the Hall of Fame. I was super excited, right? Being the first Black female in the Hall of Fame, that’s another history-making — I’m full of history now. I’m full of history. I’m a walking history book. But, yeah, got the call and they said they wanna put me in the Hall of Fame. I was super excited. My family were happy for me. It was special to me. It made my heart happy. I was just so full of joy and to get that call and to be put in there, that made me very happy. Means a lot to me. I was so happy my family could come and see me on my big day. It was great. Had my family there and it was just a special moment for me.“