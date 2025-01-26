Jacqueline Recalls Wining WWE Cruiserweight Title From Chavo Guerrero In 2004

Jacqueline is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and she recently looked back at winning the title from Chavo Guerrero in 2004. The WWE Hall of Famer held the title for two weeks and she recalled working with Guerrero during an interview with DS of Ring The Belle.

“Chavo Jr is such a pro,” Jacqueline recalled (per Fightful). “He is such a professional. I have a lot of respect for him to, do this for me, to do this together. It was awesome. I was so excited about that.”

She continued, “Chavo loved it. He loved wrestling me. I love his father, too. His father was so funny out there at the ringside. I wrestled him, too. It was so great. The storyline was good. Oh man, he took bumps for me. I was so happy. That was great. I will forever remember this match. It was amazing. He’s such a professional, and he’s just an awesome person, a really nice person.”

Jacqueline won the title from Guerrero on the May 4th, 2004 episode of Smackdown and lost it back to him at Judgment Day 2004.